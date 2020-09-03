Pedestrian struck in Lancaster while crossing at non-intersection

LANCASTER – A pedestrian is in “grave” condition after being struck by a car while crossing the street outside a crosswalk in Lancaster, authorities said Thursday.

The collision happened near 20th Street East and East Avenue J-2, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies learned the pedestrian walked east across 20th Street East at a non-intersection. The driver was driving south on 20th Street East, did not see the pedestrian and struck them,” the news release states.

The pedestrian was pushing a stroller with items, but no child was in the stroller at the time of the collision, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

“The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and is in grave condition/death imminent,” the news release states.

The name, age, and gender of the pedestrian were not released. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

“We take this time to remind our residents to please only cross at marked, well-lit crosswalks. Do not ever cross in the middle of the street,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The date and time of the collision were not clear from the news release.

