“Healing & Honor Field” coming to Palmdale in November

PALMDALE – The inaugural Palmdale Healing & Honor Field, a colorful display of American flags honoring heroes, will be on display to the public from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11 at Pelona Vista Park, located at 37800 Tierra Subida Avenue.

The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will feature 2,020 of flags on 7½ foot tall poles in ordered rows. The flags are available for purchase to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag.

On Nov. 11, at the conclusion of the Veterans Day Ceremony, flag purchasers may pick up their flag to keep or present to the person they honored.

Flags are $30 each and may be purchased online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField. All proceeds from the flag sales will benefit local veterans groups, including Vets 4 Veterans, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man AV, American Legion 348, and VFW 3000.

The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will be open 24 hours daily, concluding at 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. An information booth will be staffed with volunteers and city personnel each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An opening ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. The City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. Details on both events will be announced as the dates get closer. The city will continue to monitor updated COVID-19 regulations.

There will be several volunteer opportunities available throughout the duration of the display. To learn more about volunteering, call 661-267-5453 or email healingfield@cityofpalmdale.org.

“The Palmdale Auto Mall Association is proud to be the presenting sponsor for this magnificent and powerful display of our nation’s red, white, and blue,” said Association President Gus Camacho. “What makes it even more significant is the names that will be associated with each flag—-our family, friends, and neighbor–who have all contributed in their own unique way for the betterment of us all.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our community,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Each flag represents an individual and tells a story, and this is a perfect occasion to honor the brave men and women who have served and who continue to serve in the military, as well as all the heroes who work each day to keep us safe and protected from harm.”

“This year’s COVID-19 pandemic has brought our world, our country, and our community tremendous loss,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “What better way to heal and be thankful for our blessings than this Healing & Honor Field… I encourage everyone to show their support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating.”

For more information, please www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

