Motorcyclist killed in Rosamond traffic crash

ROSAMOND – A 37-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after colliding with a driver who lost control of his vehicle, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, on SR-14 south of Avenue A in Rosamond, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2020 Harley Davidson Sportster southbound on SR-14 in the No. 1 lane, while 43-year-old Jesse Ingle of Rosamond was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro southbound on SR-14 from the Avenue A on-ramp, according to the CHP report.

Ingle “diverted his attention away from the roadway” and crashed into the curb edge of the Avenue A to southbound SR-14 on-ramp, the CHP report states.

“This impact caused [Ingle] to lose control of [the Camaro] and travel out of control across southbound lanes, directly into the path of [the motorcycle],” the CHP report states.

Both vehicles collided and the rider was ejected from his motorcycle, sustaining fatal injuries. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 37-year-old man from Rosamond, according to the CHP report.

Ingle and witnesses remained at the scene to render aid and await emergency personnel, CHP officials said.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley. This is the 24th person killed so far this year in Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction (SR-14 and unincorporated Los Angeles County),” CHP officials said in the report.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer A. Ball at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–