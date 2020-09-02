LA County Health Department allows modified opening of salons, barbershops

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in consultation with the Board of Supervisors, has revised the Health Officer Order to allow for limited in-door operations of hair salons and barbershops.

Effective immediately, hair salons and barbershops can re-open for indoor services at 25 percent occupancy provided they are in full compliance with the Health Officer’s protocols. The Order encourages these businesses to continue outdoor operations when possible, and to offer indoor operations for those services that cannot be provided outdoors. All other current restrictions remain unchanged.

“The City of Palmdale thanks Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the County of Los Angeles for updating its Order to allow our hair salons and barbershops to reopen,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Since the pandemic began, we have worked hard with our regional partners on behalf of our local businesses and we will continue to do so.”

“The barbering and beauty service industry’s rigorous education and training requirements, along with the thousands of dollars in PPE and safety upgrades made by our salons and barbershops, have created safe and controlled indoor environments where these services can be performed by highly-trained and educated professionals,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Allowing these small businesses to reopen by following the guidance issued today will return hundreds of individuals throughout Palmdale back to work and provide much-needed services to our residents.”

For more information about the Palmdale’s COVID-19 programs and resources, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/PalmdaleCares .

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

