Palmdale to open cooling center at Chimbole Cultural Center through Sept. 8

PALMDALE – Due to a heatwave with temperatures expected to be in the 100s, the city of Palmdale will open its cooling center operation at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Hwy., from Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Tuesday, Sept. 8, including Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. The cooling center will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The cooling center will adhere to Los Angeles County Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, including maintaining social distancing, limiting occupancy, requiring facial coverings, and not allowing anyone into the center who is exhibiting any signs of illness.

Residents are encouraged to take extra precautions during extreme heat. Outdoor activities should be scheduled for very early or very late in the day to limit the amount of time spent in the sun and heat.

Tips for those who must work or exercise outdoors

Ensure that cool drinking water is available.

Drink water or electrolyte-replacing sports drinks often; do not wait until you are thirsty.

Avoid drinking sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol.

Avoid drinking extremely cold water as this is more likely to cause cramps.

Allow athletes or outdoor workers to take frequent rests.

Pay attention to signs of dehydration which include dizziness, fatigue, faintness, headaches, muscle cramps, and increased thirst. Individuals with these symptoms should be moved to a cooler, shaded place, and given water or sport drinks. More severe signs of heat-related illness may include diminished judgment, disorientation, pale and clammy skin, a rapid and weak pulse, and/or fast and shallow breathing.

Coaches, teachers, and employers should seek immediate medical attention for those exhibiting signs of heat-related illness.

Avoid unnecessary exertion, such as vigorous exercise during peak sun hours, if you are outside or in a non-air-conditioned building.

Tips for older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions

During peak heat hours stay in an air-conditioned area. If you do not have access to air conditioning in your home, visit public facilities such as cooling centers, shopping malls, parks, and libraries to stay cool.

Do not rely only on open windows or a fan as a primary way to stay cool. Use the air conditioner. If you’re on reduced income, find out more about the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, by calling 866-675-6623 or contacting your utility provider.

Older adults and those on certain medications may not exhibit signs of dehydration until several hours after dehydration sets in. Stay hydrated by frequently drinking cool water. If you’re on a special diet that limits liquids, check with your doctor for information on the amount of water to consume.

Stay out of the sun if you do not need to be in it. When in the sun, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim, and loose-fitting, light-colored clothing with long sleeves and pants to protect against sun damage. And remember to use sunscreen and to wear sunglasses.

Tips for infants and children

It is illegal to leave an infant or child unattended in a vehicle (California Vehicle Code Section 15620).

Infants and young children can get dehydrated very quickly. Make sure they are given plenty of cool water to drink.

Keep children indoors or shaded as much as possible.

Dress children in loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

Tips for pets

Never leave a pet unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows ‘cracked’ or open.

Outdoor animals should be given plenty of shade and clean drinking water.

Do not leave pets outside in the sun.

Pets should not be left in a garage as garages can get very hot due to lack of ventilation and insulation.

Heat-Related Illnesses

Heat Cramps:

Symptoms include muscular pains and spasms, usually in the stomach, arms, or leg muscles. Heat cramps usually result from heavy exertion, such as exercise, during extreme heat. Although heat cramps are the least severe of all heat-related problems, they are usually the first signal that the body is having trouble coping with hot temperatures. Heat cramps should be treated immediately with rest, fluids and getting out of the heat. Seek medical attention if pain is severe or nausea occurs.



Heat Exhaustion:

Symptoms include heavy sweating, pale and clammy moist skin, extreme weakness or fatigue, muscle cramps, headache, dizziness or confusion, nausea or vomiting, fast and shallow breathing, or fainting. First Aid: Heat exhaustion should be treated immediately with rest in a cool area, sipping water or a sports drink, applying cool and wet cloths and elevating the feet 12 inches. If left untreated, victims may go into heat stroke. Seek medical attention if the person does not respond to the above, basic treatment.



Heat Stroke:

Symptoms include flushed, hot, moist skin or a lack of sweat, high body temperature (above 103ºF), confusion or dizziness, possible unconsciousness, throbbing headache, rapid, or strong pulse. Heat stroke is the most severe heat-related illness and occurs when a person’s temperature control system, which produces sweat, stops working. Heat stroke may lead to brain damage and death. First Aid: Call 911. Move victim to a cool shaded area. Fan the body, and spray body with water.



Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting www.211la.org.

[Information via news releases from the city of Palmdale.]