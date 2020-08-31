Two shot in Llano

LLANO – Two men are in stable condition after being shot Saturday night in Llano near the border with San Bernardino County.

Los Angeles County firefighters were called at 7:24 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, to 170th Street East and East Avenue T, said Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

The two men — one in his late 20s and the other in his 30s — were taken to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, where they were recovering, said Lt. J. Rhea of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Station.

The suspect fled and remains at large, Rhea said.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

