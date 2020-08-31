Palmdale to host Preparedness Challenge

PALMDALE – In recognition of September being National Preparedness Month, the Palmdale’s public safety office is hosting a month-long “Preparedness Challenge.”

“We’re inviting residents to follow us on Facebook at Palmdale Public Safety to participate in this fun and informative contest,” said Public Safety Supervisor Kery German. “Each week will bring a new challenge that once completed will enter participants into a drawing to win an emergency bag full of must-have preparedness items.”

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, events such as the annual Emergency Preparation Workshop are postponed, while the National Night Out (NNO) celebration is being restructured as a virtual event. Details will be announced soon on the City’s website and Facebook pages.

“We hope that our residents will have some fun with this while learning ways to be prepared when an emergency strikes,” German said. “Here in Southern California, we face threats of fires, earthquakes, and floods. Remember, it is never too early to prepare but it can be too late.”

Additional available resources include www.ready.gov, www.redcross.org, and www.do1thing.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

