Motorcyclist killed in crash on Angeles Forest Highway in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Sunday morning on the Angeles Forest Highway in Palmdale.

The fatal crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rescue crews responded to a report of a motorcycle down at Mile Marker 14.83, and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

The rider was later identified as 47-year-old Hung Tang, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. His place of residence was unknown.

No further information on the crash was immediately available.

