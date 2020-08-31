Fire near Lake Hughes 90% contained; firefighters look for hot spots

LAKE HUGHES – A wildfire burning near Lake Hughes was 90% contained Monday morning and firefighters planned to watch for hot spots while repairing damage to the terrain from the firefight.

The fire has not spread beyond 31,089 acres while the numbers of firefighters and equipment have gradually been reduced, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

As of Sunday evening, 370 people were assigned to the fire along with four helicopters, officials said.

The Lake Fire “has been burning in 100-year-old fuels consisting of Big Cone Douglas Fir, Oak, and Gray Pine,” according to a U.S. Forest Service statement. “The fire is holding northeast of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 138 in steep and rugged terrain.”

Fire officials said Saturday that as the weather becomes hotter and drier, firefighters will continue to patrol the fire perimeter, mitigate any hot spots and seek to guard against any threat of spread.

“Firefighters are also removing unneeded suppression equipment from the fire area and have already removed approximately 50,000 feet of hose,” according to the Forest Service. “Other equipment such as brass hose fittings, portable tanks (and) water pumps have been removed as well.”

Flames from the Lake Fire destroyed 12 structures and 21 outbuildings and damaged six other structures since it erupted about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12 near Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest,

ANF fire crews have been battling the blaze with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and assistance from other agencies including the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.

The campground at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area reopened Friday after being closed due to the fire and the Main Ramp and Lagoon Launch Ramp reopened Sunday. Swim Beach and the West Ramp remained closed.

Full containment of the fire is expected on Sept. 12.

Four firefighters were injured battling the blaze, but details were not released.

The cause of the Lake Fire remained under investigation.

