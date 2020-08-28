Palmdale City Council meeting reopened for public attendance

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Council Chamber, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B, will be open for in-person attendance under special social distancing guidelines.

Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting will be able to wait outside the Council Chamber until the designated public comment period. Seating will be provided, and the meeting audio will be broadcast. Attendees should wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Upon being called to speak, attendees will have their temperature taken prior to entering the Chamber. A speaker’s slip will be requested to be completed. A three-minute time limit will be imposed on all speakers other than staff members. To comply with Los Angeles County Health orders, members of the public will enter the Chamber one at a time to provide public comment.

After addressing the Council, speakers will return to the designated seating area. Anyone who is sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend the meeting and will not be allowed inside.

Residents who wish to comment on agenda items without attending the meeting in person may do so using the eComment feature. To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at cityofpalmdale.org. Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. You may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter your comment in the field provided, and type in your name before submitting your comment. Note that one hour prior to the start of each meeting, eComments may no longer be submitted.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org. The agenda may be found at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

