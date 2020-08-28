QUARTZ HILL – A free drive-through grocery distribution event is scheduled for this Tuesday in Quartz Hill.
There are no eligibility restrictions; the groceries are available to everyone.
The groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Joe Walker Middle School, located at 5632 West Avenue L-8.
Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m., and vehicles will line up on Avenue L-8 west of 57th Street West.
Recipients will need to stay in their vehicles while the groceries are loaded by workers. Recipients are required to wear facemasks.
No walk-ups will be permitted.
The distribution event is being hosted by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, Westside Union School District, the City of Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Library and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The groceries are being provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
–
3 comments for "Free grocery distribution this Tuesday in Quartz Hill"
Julio Jones says
How can I volunteer for this opportunity?
Dude, where's my car? says
No walk-ups will be permitted?? Seems to me the people who can’t afford a car would be the most in need. Can the poor wear roller skates and come? Ride a bike? Can a crippled person come in their wheelchair? None of which would be considered “walking”. We could just let the carless poor walk around and starve to death, but their corpses might block traffic and then drivers with an Escalade packed with food and a full stomach might get upset.
Lily says
There are so many selfless people volunteering their time to deliver food to those that are unable to acquire food. Many deliver to senior communities on a weekly basis or more often if necessary. This is just another helping hand for people struggling.