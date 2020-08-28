Free grocery distribution this Tuesday in Quartz Hill

QUARTZ HILL – A free drive-through grocery distribution event is scheduled for this Tuesday in Quartz Hill.

There are no eligibility restrictions; the groceries are available to everyone.

The groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Joe Walker Middle School, located at 5632 West Avenue L-8.

Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m., and vehicles will line up on Avenue L-8 west of 57th Street West.

Recipients will need to stay in their vehicles while the groceries are loaded by workers. Recipients are required to wear facemasks.

No walk-ups will be permitted.

The distribution event is being hosted by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, Westside Union School District, the City of Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Library and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The groceries are being provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

