Community Preservation partners launches $85M apartment rehabilitation in Lancaster

LANCASTER – The Village Pointe Apartments, a 210-unit multifamily complex in Lancaster, will receive a complete renovation from Community Preservation Partners (CPP), the company announced.

First built in 1983, the property was recently purchased by CPP from a California limited partnership for $54.35 million with an additional $31 million earmarked for renovations and soft costs. The deal will extend affordable housing protection for the complex until 2056.

Major improvements during the rehabilitation will include:

New cabinets, countertops and flooring for individual units.

New plumbing fixtures and bathroom accessories.

New Energy Star appliances.

New roofing.

New security system.

Improved rec, computer and laundry rooms.

New entry gate and fencing for the community rose garden.

New light fixtures and handrails, stucco repairs and fresh paint on building exterior.

In addition to these upgrades, the property is designed to achieve Enterprise Green Communities certification for climate-resilient, zero-emission healthy affordable housing, which will include the installation of an all-new, environmentally friendly wastewater system.

“Our mission is to enrich the lives of our residents and ensure their community is a place they are proud to call home for years to come,” said CPP President Anand Kannan. “We are always especially gratified when we can extend affordability for residents – in this case through 2056 – and make a positive impact that will last a lifetime.”

Construction has already begun on the property and is expected to finish in early 2021. Residents living in ADA units will be temporarily relocated to a hotel for 30 days during construction. Other residents will be provided dedicated hospitality and bathroom areas from 8 to 5 p.m. and will be able to return to their units at night. All necessary COVID-19 precautions will be taken to protect residents throughout construction.

Financial partners on this project include Citibank and Affordable Housing Access.

–