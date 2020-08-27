Palmdale offers mortgage assistance program grants

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the start of a Mortgage Assistance Program that offers Palmdale homeowners a one-time grant of up to $6,000 to help individuals and families that have been impacted and unable to pay their mortgage during the COVID-19 local emergency.

Applications will be available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/MortgageAssistance beginning Monday, Aug. 31 and accepted through Sept. 10, 2020.

Eligible individuals and families will be assisted on a first-come, first-qualified basis until all mortgage assistance program funds are depleted.

“Our residents are the heart of our community and the COVID-19 crisis has hit everyone hard,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “All of City Council are excited to launch this staff developed program which will provide much needed financial assistance to help homeowners make it through these unprecedented times.”

“We know how many people are without employment, many for the first time in their working lives,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Our team is working hard to find ways to help keep families in their homes through programs such as this.”

Part of the Palmdale Cares initiative, the grants are funded by Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) COVID-19 funds and will be used to provide urgent mortgage housing assistance to low-income and moderate-income individuals and families experiencing a financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Eligibility for the program is based on income. The property must also be the primary residence of the applicant, as rental properties are not eligible. Assistance is limited to six months of mortgage payments or $6,000, whichever is less.

Individuals and families that are currently participating in any publicly assisted housing program are ineligible under this program. For full program guidelines, income qualifications and application instructions, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/MortgageAssistance. For more information, email mortgageassistance@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661-267-5450.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

