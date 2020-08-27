Newsom appoints Palmdale woman to California Veterinary Medical Board

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the appointment of Maria Preciosa S. Solacito of Palmdale to the California Veterinary Medical Board.

Solacito, 53, has been Senior Veterinarian at the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control since 2013. She was a Shelter Veterinarian at the Lancaster Animal Care Center from 2008 to 2012.

Solacito is a member of the Southern California Veterinary Medical Association, Southern California Filipino Veterinary Medical Association, Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, California Animal Welfare Association and the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association.

She earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of the Philippines, College of Veterinary Medicine. The position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem.

Solacito is one 10 appointments that Newsom announced Thursday.

The other appointments were Andrea B. Ambriz, 36, of Los Angeles, appointed Deputy Secretary of External Affairs at the California Natural Resources Agency; Rossana G. D’Antonio, 56, of Malibu, appointed to the Board of Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists; Wendy Mitchell, 49, of Los Angeles, reappointed to the California Horse Racing Board; Lisa Ann L. Mangat, 50, of Elk Grove, appointed Chief Deputy Director of Policy and Administration at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services; Lori A. Nezhura, 55, of Rancho Cordova, appointed Deputy Director of Planning, Preparedness and Prevention at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services; Michelle H. Nguyen, 30, of Roseville, appointed Small Business Specialist, Northern Regional Advisor for the California Office of the Small Business Advocate at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development; Elizabeth Williamson, 31, of Sacramento, appointed Deputy Secretary of Strategic Initiatives at the California Natural Resources Agency; Laura Rambin, 51, of Oakland, appointed to the California Building Standards Commission; Brenda Davis, 65, of Sacramento, appointed to the California Horse Racing Board.

Seven of Newsom’s appointees are Democrats, one is a Republican, and two are registered without having stated a party preference.

