Garcia makes donation of salary to the Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition

PALMDALE – Congressman Mike Garcia (R, CA-25) on Thursday presented the second of his personal monthly salary donations to the Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition (AVVCAC), a Palmdale nonprofit that supports local veterans by providing them with the resources they need, primarily health care and financial assistance, and connecting them to various federal, state and local veteran’s programs.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much to secure the freedoms we all enjoy in the United States. The American people are forever indebted to them and their families, and we must renew our commitment to ensuring that they get all the help they need,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s AVVCAC contribution is one half of his August donation, which he is splitting between the veterans organization and the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters, who he will be meeting with next week for a tour of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The Congressman’s donation will go toward paying for building permits, designs, and set-up costs for the tiny homes that we are building on the east side of Palmdale,” said AVVCAC Vice President Richard Casper. “The money will also help us with providing funding to help local veterans with urgent emergencies. Being that we are trying to get these things going during the time of COVID, it’s been very tough.”

This month’s split donation follows Garcia’s July contribution to the Simi Valley Police Foundation. Garcia will continue to fulfill a commitment to donate the equivalent of 10% of his monthly salary to 25th district non-profit organizations as California continues to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.

