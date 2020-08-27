DryTown 2020 season, Kaleidoscope cancelled due to COVID-19

PALMDALE — The 2020 DryTown Water Park season and the Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival have been cancelled due to continued COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the city of Palmdale announced Thursday.

“We are all saddened that we weren’t able to host summer water fun for all our guests this year who truly love their water park,” said Palmdale’s Director of Parks & Recreation Keri Smith. “We thank our valued customers and sponsors for their continued support and patience. Our DryTown mascots Dusty and Wilbur look forward to welcoming everyone back to celebrate our 15th anniversary season in 2021.”

All purchases of 2020 season passes and admission tickets have been automatically extended to include the 2021 season. The city also made several upgrades and enhancements to DryTown which will be unveiled next year.

Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique event dedicated to the arts, was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.

“The health and safety of our guests, event participants and staff are our top priority,” Smith said. “We closely monitored the progression of the State’s Roadmap to Recovery and unfortunately it is clear that restrictions will prevent us from holding Kaleidoscope this year. We look forward to providing a festival full of familiar sights, sounds, and lasting memories for our community in 2021.”

The city’s four pools, however, are open and are operating under County health guidelines. To comply with governmental requirements and promote social distancing, pool capacity and availability is limited. Programming includes recreation swim, lap swim, new senior lap swim and group swim lessons, all designed to accommodate as many residents as possible.

“We are undergoing many operational changes for the health and safety of our guests and staff,” said Smith. “A significant change is that our pools are not available for drop-in use due to occupancy limits. Also, we are no longer accepting cash transactions, per State and local recommendations to ensure contactless transactions for the safety of everyone.”

Participants need to purchase a membership and reserve their spot at the pool. Tiered pricing for memberships and reservations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Aquatics. The web page also includes information about enhanced health and safety measures the city is taking to protect pool guests and staff.

City parks remain open for walking, running, rest and leisure, picnicking and family outings, self-directed calisthenics, and tennis and pickleball. However, when visiting a park for exercise or respite, visitors must adhere to the County’s Safer at Home social distancing directives, must not participate in recreational group sports or activities that are incompatible with the County’s social distancing mandates, and must wear face coverings at all times. For more information on the Los Angeles County orders, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/ or dial 211.

For more information and updates, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org, or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

