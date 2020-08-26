Suspect in custody for allegedly killing gas station clerk during robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly gunning down a Lancaster gas station clerk during a robbery in June.

Sean Searcy, 30, was shot in the 500 block of West Avenue J around 8:25 p.m. on June 29, according to the sheriff’s department. He died at the scene.

Detectives identified 29-year-old Marcell Sullivan as the suspect following an extensive investigation that included the examination of video footage and witness statements, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Sullivan was arrested at his Lancaster home on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and a handgun, believed to be the murder weapon, was seized by detectives who served a search warrant, the sheriff’s department reported.

Sullivan is being held on a “no bail” murder warrant at the Lancaster sheriff’s Station.

“Investigators will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on August 27, 2020, for consideration of filing a formal complaint,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

