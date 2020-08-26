LANCASTER – A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly gunning down a Lancaster gas station clerk during a robbery in June.
Sean Searcy, 30, was shot in the 500 block of West Avenue J around 8:25 p.m. on June 29, according to the sheriff’s department. He died at the scene.
Detectives identified 29-year-old Marcell Sullivan as the suspect following an extensive investigation that included the examination of video footage and witness statements, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Sullivan was arrested at his Lancaster home on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and a handgun, believed to be the murder weapon, was seized by detectives who served a search warrant, the sheriff’s department reported.
Sullivan is being held on a “no bail” murder warrant at the Lancaster sheriff’s Station.
“Investigators will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on August 27, 2020, for consideration of filing a formal complaint,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
2 comments for "Suspect in custody for allegedly killing gas station clerk during robbery in Lancaster"
Eric says
Wonder if Marcell was part of the BLM movement
Bob says
He was for sure .