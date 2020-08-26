Palmdale to host Mental Health Awareness Virtual TownHall

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Monday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m., to provide an opportunity for residents to gain valuable tools for coping with mental health concerns, and a chance to lean on the support provided by those with knowledge and experience in the field.

The panel will feature experts in the mental health field. Dennis Vincent with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will be the featured panelist. Vincent will discuss the Alternative Sentencing Court, including Veterans Court, Drug Court, and the Available Resources Court — the mental health treatment program he co-created to address the unique issues facing Antelope Valley participants.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and noting “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

“The city continues to be committed to raising awareness to the ongoing issue of mental health during this pandemic and taking action that shows that Palmdale truly cares,” said Palmdale’s City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Our virtual town hall is one way that people can get more information on how to best address mental health.”

Anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or needing to talk to someone immediately should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–