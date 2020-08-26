DUI checkpoint planned in Palmdale this Friday

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Palmdale this Friday, Aug. 28, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

During the checkpoint, deputies will be looking for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“To protect you and your family, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol from Aug. 21 through the Labor Day weekend (Sept. 7) looking for suspected impaired drivers. The increased efforts to address impaired driving are part of a national enforcement campaign, Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Motorists caught driving impaired can be charged with DUI and face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

