Palmdale Station’s ‘Coffee with a Captain’ to discuss domestic violence

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Sation invites local residents to its virtual Coffee with a Captain event this Wednesday featuring Captain Ronald Shaffer.

The Facebook Live Event starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, on the station’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/PalmdaleSheriffsStation.

Captain Shaffer will sit down for open dialog, Q & A, and give community members a transparent look inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Shaffer will also speak with Palmdale Station Detective Nisenoff regarding domestic violence and will speak with Kim Perkins of Valley of Oasis to discuss services they provide to victims of domestic violence.

Residents can email questions they want Captain Shaffer to answer to palmdale@lasd.org.

For those who miss it live, the event will be posted and viewable on the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Facebook page.

