Man found in Lancaster intersection, dies at hospital

LANCASTER – A man found lying in a Lancaster intersection Monday evening was “intentionally struck more than once by the same vehicle,” authorities said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Lancaster deputies responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian call near the intersection of Trevor Avenue and Ovington Street and located the man, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Homicide investigators discovered video evidence indicating the victim was intentionally struck more than once by the same vehicle,” the news release states.

The name and age of the victim as well as a description of the suspect vehicle or its driver were not disclosed.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–