Grand prize winners announced in Palmdale Counts Census contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the grand prize winners in the 2020 Census Palmdale Counts Challenge Contest, where participants registered their Census confirmation number for the chance to win up to $1,000 in prizes.

The grand prize winners were Timothy Mayes, Carlos Hernandez, Elena Llamas, and Irma Diaz. Each was the recipient of a grocery store $1,000 gift card.

The grand prize drawing was held live on social media on Monday, Aug. 24, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, and Councilmember Laura Bettencourt pulling the winning names.

Previous winners include Angela Garcia, Denny Ferrassoli, Jose Carrillo, Jeannine Delude, Erica Dahlquist, Julie Holm, Thomas Mastin, Marina Henriquez, Amy Delude, Cynthia Vargas, Nancy Cardena, Anthony Crimi. Elaine Bidnick, Cherina Kline, Christina Bonomo, Pamela Strand, Amy Lynn Wells, Geoff Langbehn, Cynthia Garcia, and Fernando Banuelos Eugenio.

To be eligible for the grand prize, Palmdale residents were asked to complete their Census form and enter their Census confirmation number by completing the Palmdale Counts Challenge form on the City’s website www.cityofpalmdale.org/PalmdaleCountsChallenge .

Mandated by the Constitution, every 10 years America comes together to count every resident in the United States. The Census tallies the nation’s population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support vital programs for states, counties and communities — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.

“Thanks to everyone who participated in our contest,” said Palmdale’s Management Analyst II Nardy Lopez. “By registering for the Census, our whole community wins, as much needed funds are sent to cities like Palmdale for important programs all based on the Census count. There is still some time left to fill out your Census as the deadline is Sept. 30. Please help your community and be counted!”

Residents may fill out a Census form online at my2020census.gov, by phone in English at 844-330-2020 or in Spanish at 844-468-2020, or by mail by sending back the questionnaire mailed out to households to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 100 Logistics Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47144.

For more information, call Nardy Lopez at 661-267-5177 or email nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

