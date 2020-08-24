Job Center recruiting for Palmdale machining custom parts manufacturer

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, is recruiting for a machining custom parts manufacturer located in Palmdale.

Available positions include production machine trainee/operator, lathe trainee, cut-off saw operator, scrap handler, material handler, parts washing, and shipping/receiving department.

All positions are long-term, full-time employment opportunities with a growing company. The pay rate depends on experience.

Interested candidates should email their resumes to AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org. The deadline for resumes is Friday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m.

For more information, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–