ATV rider dies after crashing into fence in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man riding an all-terrain vehicle died Sunday evening after he crashed into a chain-link fence in Lancaster, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:23 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, near the intersection of 210th Street East and East Avenue J, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Travis E. Stroud, 43, of Lancaster was driving a 2005 Kawasaki KFX400 ATV on private property at an undetermined speed when he lost control, crashed into a chain link fence and was ejected, said CHP Officer B. Taggart.

Paramedics took Stroud to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he died, the officer said.

It was believed drugs and/or alcohol were involved, Taggart said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Taggart at 661-948- 8541.

–

–