Unhealthy air quality forecast in the Antelope Valley through Sunday

LOS ANGELES – Air quality will be unhealthy once again Sunday in the Antelope Valley.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said air quality would be unhealthy for all persons Sunday in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, and for sensitive individuals in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Los Angeles County’s health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, advises people who live or work in those areas and have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible, he said.

Saturday’s air quality was unhealthy for everyone in the Antelope Valley, East San Gabriel Valley, Pomona/Walnut Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and the San Gabriel Mountains.

For current air quality maps and forecasts, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

