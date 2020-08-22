Six suffer minor injuries in crash involving Lancaster deputy

LANCASTER – Six people suffered minor injuries Saturday when a sheriff’s patrol car and another vehicle crashed in Lancaster.

The accident was reported at 1:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at 20th Street and Avenue L, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Of the six injured, three were transported to hospitals as a precaution, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo said.

Those included a child airlifted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center and one flown to Antelope Valley Hospital.

The deputy was one of the transports although her injuries also appeared minor, Arteaga said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

–