Sheriff’s deputy found dead in his Santa Clarita home

SANTA CLARITA – The death of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy at his home in Santa Clarita was under investigation Saturday.

The deputy, identified as Soo H. Kim, was assigned to the West Hollywood Station, according to the sheriff’s department.

It was unclear what time Kim was found Friday night.

Soo graduated from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy in 2012. His assignments included custody at the Pitchess Detention East Facility, Central Regional Detention Center, Pitchess Detention Center South Facility, Court Services at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center Courthouse, Van Nuys Courthouse and patrol at the sheriff’s West Hollywood station.

An autopsy will determine his cause of death, the department said.

“Throughout his assignments, Deputy Kim was well liked and respected by many. He was known for his professionalism, warmhearted personality, and easy-going attitude,” the department posted on its Facebook page Saturday. “He always took pride in being a deputy sheriff, no matter what situation he was involved in without hesitation.”

Kim is survived by his wife and their twin girls.

