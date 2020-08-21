More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster

LANCASTER – More mosquitoes collected from a mosquito trap in Lancaster tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District. The trap was located near 70th Street West and Avenue L-8.

This is the sixth West Nile positive sample in the Antelope Valley for the 2020 mosquito season. The District has submitted a total of 86 samples collected from various areas within District boundaries.

“This most recent detection of West Nile virus-positive mosquito samples reinforces the importance of keeping the mosquito population low. The lower the mosquito abundance, the less opportunity there is to have an issue with mosquito-borne disease transmission,” said District Manager Cei Kratz.

AVMVCD personnel will continue to conduct intensive searches of the entire District to keep mosquito populations low and reduce the chances of residents getting ill.

The District advises local residents to do their part to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Check property for standing water and get rid of it.

When mosquitoes are active, use EPA registered insect repellents that contain one of these main ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535.

Make sure screens on windows and doors are in good repair to avoid mosquitoes in the home.

Check around faucets, irrigation systems and air conditioner units, and repair leaks or puddles that remain for several days.

Report stagnant pools and other backyard sources to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917.

Report dead birds by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473) or online at www.westnile.ca.gov.

To stay up-to-date on new West Nile Virus activity in the Antelope Valley and any mosquito-related information, visit www.avmosquito.org. To report a green pool or mosquito nuisance, or for any further questions or services, contact the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.]

