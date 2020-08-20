America’s Job Center to hold virtual recruitment

PALMDALE —America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual recruitment for a company seeking entry-level, assembly production workers, contract to hire, with pay of $13 per hour.

Candidates must be able to work overtime and weekends, have reliable transportation, pass pre-employment drug screening, and lift 50 pounds. Requirements include Right-To-Work documents, a valid driver’s license or identification card, and a valid Social Security card.

Candidates also must have ability to: prepare work by studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications, and parts lists; gather parts, tools and materials; position parts and subassemblies by using templates or reading measurements; assemble components by examining connections for correct fit, fastening parts and subassemblies; verify specifications by measuring completed components; resolve assembly problems by altering dimensions to meet specifications, and keep equipment operational by completing preventive maintenance requirements, following instructions, and troubleshooting malfunctions.

Candidates must be registered with CALJOBS and have a resume tailored to match the position. Dress professionally during the virtual interview.

Candidates should emails resumes to AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org by Thursday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

