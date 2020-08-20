80-year-old man attacked in Lancaster restroom dies

LANCASTER – An 80-year-old man who was severely beaten and robbed in the restroom of a Lancaster grocery store died Wednesday, according to his family.

Roberto Flores Lopez was attacked July 8 inside the restroom of Superior Grocers in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, and his wallet was stolen, authorities said. Lopez was found on the floor by someone who later came into the restroom, and was hospitalized for injuries that included a broken jaw and nose and multiple broken ribs.

According to his family, Lopez died Wednesday morning, leaving behind his wife Amelia, four children, 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Relatives held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss Lopez’s death and call for the suspect in the crime — 22-year-old Damaris Wade — to be prosecuted for murder.

Wade surrendered to authorities days after the attack, and after sheriff’s investigators circulated photos of him and his girlfriend, who was initially charged with being an accessory to the crime. The case against Wade’s girlfriend was later dropped.

Wade was charged with attempted murder, elder abuse with infliction of injury and second-degree robbery. The charges include allegations that Wade inflicted great bodily injury on a victim 70 or older and that he has a prior conviction for robbery in 2016.

If convicted as currently charged, Wade could face a potential 25-year- to-life state prison sentence, according to prosecutors. With Lopez’s death, however, the charges could be amended.

