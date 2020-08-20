LANCASTER – An 80-year-old man who was severely beaten and robbed in the restroom of a Lancaster grocery store died Wednesday, according to his family.
Roberto Flores Lopez was attacked July 8 inside the restroom of Superior Grocers in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, and his wallet was stolen, authorities said. Lopez was found on the floor by someone who later came into the restroom, and was hospitalized for injuries that included a broken jaw and nose and multiple broken ribs.
According to his family, Lopez died Wednesday morning, leaving behind his wife Amelia, four children, 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Relatives held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss Lopez’s death and call for the suspect in the crime — 22-year-old Damaris Wade — to be prosecuted for murder.
Wade surrendered to authorities days after the attack, and after sheriff’s investigators circulated photos of him and his girlfriend, who was initially charged with being an accessory to the crime. The case against Wade’s girlfriend was later dropped.
Wade was charged with attempted murder, elder abuse with infliction of injury and second-degree robbery. The charges include allegations that Wade inflicted great bodily injury on a victim 70 or older and that he has a prior conviction for robbery in 2016.
If convicted as currently charged, Wade could face a potential 25-year- to-life state prison sentence, according to prosecutors. With Lopez’s death, however, the charges could be amended.
10 comments for "80-year-old man attacked in Lancaster restroom dies"
surfside 6 says
Anybody expecting justice should beware! Brainy liberals dreamed up midnight basketball as solution to behavior just like his.
Diana says
This worthless thug who beat this senior citizen will probably be leading a BLM march in a city near you once he posts bail.
Attack says
Wade looks like he has an IQ of about 70.
Darleen Edwards says
My condolences to the Lopez family. I pray that God gives you strenth at this time. R.I.P Mr. Lopez.
Mike says
The charges should be ammended. This thug basically killed an 80 year old man by beating him to death. If he doesn’t get the death penalty, hopefully he won’t get “soap on a rope” for his prison hygiene.
jail 4 him says
If it can be proven the injuries were a factor in his death, then sure. He IS 80 though, he could have died from causes unrelated to the attack.
LaLa says
There is no longer death penalty in California.
Chris N says
DEATH PENALTY.. oh wait, it’s California. Parole in 2 years, oh hell, just let him out since covid might get to him in jail
AV Illegal says
What do you mean….I am sure they are already counting it as a covid death. Seriously though, he was pretty injured…..I am expecting to see a murder charge. If they had enough for attempted, it should roll over to murder.
Cynic says
The Mexican Mafia runs California prisons. Mexican gangs have a moral code. When my grandma was alive she could walk to her local Catholic Church through a cholo area in the San Fernando Valley and be fine. Rest assured that this awful P.O.S. will absolutely be held accountable inside prison.