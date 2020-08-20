65th annual Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction going virtual

PALMDALE – Due to continued COVID-19 event restrictions, for the first time in 65 years the annual Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction will be virtual.

Traditionally the event has been a single day event, however, this year virtual bidding provides a longer window to place bids on the various animals. Virtual bidding opens at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and closes at 4 p.m. Aug. 28, with “Add On” bidding available through Monday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. An “Add On” bid is a minimum donation/bid of $50 that can be made by the bidder simply pressing the “Add- On” Button on the bidding screen.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, there will be a live stream auction, with renowned auctioneer Don Rodgers. The live auctioneer event starts at 9 a.m. Bidders will be able to place live bids via ZOOM, and viewers can watch the live action at avfair.com.

Individuals who have placed bids during the Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction in the past five years will automatically be approved for online bidding. New bidders are required to pre-register before Aug. 26 at https://auction.showorks.cloud/fair/antelo.

This year’s event has over 300 animal entries, including, swine, lamb, beef, goats and rabbits. The 2020 Buyers Guide is available at avfair.com.

AV Fair & Event Center CEO, Dan Jacobs commented, “In many ways this incredibly challenging season has brought out the best in our community. I commend the Livestock Council, community sponsors, volunteers, parents and hardworking kids, whose resilience, and determination has kept this longstanding auction tradition alive and well. I’m also confident that the generosity of our past and new bidders will

not disappoint, and we’ll have another stellar year to celebrate with the 2020 auction.”

Last year’s (2019) Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction set a bidding record – raising nearly $800,000 that supported local youth.

“The virtual auction is going to be a different experience, creating the option for a longer bidding window, along with the ability for buyers to bid from anywhere in the world from any device. Leveraging technology, coupled with the generosity of this community and beyond, all of us involved with the

auction are looking forward to seeing what this year’s results will yield. We encourage everyone to become a bidder, to bid often, and to bid high” said Drew Mercy, President of the AVFA.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

