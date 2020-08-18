Technology Drive improvement project complete

PALMDALE – A road resurfacing and landscape improvement project on Technology Drive adjacent to the Palmdale Auto Mall was accepted as complete by the Palmdale City Council at its August meeting.

The project, completed by Granite Construction Co., included resurfacing of Technology Drive from 10th Street West to Sierra Highway (approximately 640,000 square feet of pavement), and renovating the landscaping on the south side of Technology Drive between 5th Street West and the SR-14 overpass.

The new landscaping includes drought-tolerant plantings and bubbler irrigation, making it more water-efficient and appropriate for the desert climate. The xeriscape landscape design complements the Technology Drive corridor, which is a crucial corridor for many businesses that generate substantial sales tax revenue for the City.

Additional landscaping improvements included the construction of two monument entry signs to the Palmdale Auto Mall, located on the southeast and southwest corners of the Technology Drive and Carriage Way intersection.

The total project costs to date are $2,961,600, under the original budget of $3.4 million. Funding was provided by multiple funding sources including landscape maintenance district funds, Article 8, Measure R, and Measure M funds.

“The new landscaping around the Palmdale Auto Mall brings a fresh, new look to an important economic driver in our city,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “It’s very appealing and inviting, while being ecologically friendly through its use of xeriscape.”

“This project dramatically improves the visual for customers coming to the Auto Mall, as well as those who travel on Technology Drive,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “I’m proud of how staff worked to make this a reality, producing top-quality results while working in collaboration with our partners at the Palmdale Auto Mall.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

