Round 5 winners announced in Palmdale Census Contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the Round 5 Winners in the 2020 Census Palmdale Counts Challenge Contest, where participants register their Census confirmation number for the chance to win up to $1,000 in prizes.

The winners were Amy Lynn Wells, Geoff Langbehn, Cynthia Garcia, and Fernando Banuelos Eugenio. Each received a $100 gift card to a local grocery store.

The fifth round of drawings was held live on social media on Monday, Aug. 17, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, and Councilmember Laura Bettencourt pulling the winning names. Previous winners include Angela Garcia, Denny Ferrassoli, Jose Carrillo, Jeannine Delude, Erica Dahlquist, Julie Holm, Thomas Mastin, Marina Henriquez, Amy Delude, Cynthia Vargas, Nancy Cardena, Anthony Crimi. Elaine Bidnick, Cherina Kline, Christina Bonomo, and Pamela Strand.

The final grand prize drawing of four $1,000 gift cards will be held on Monday, Aug. 24. There will be one grand prize winner from each of Palmdale’s four districts.

To participate, Palmdale households need to complete their Census form and enter their Census confirmation number by completing the Palmdale Counts Challenge form. For complete details and to enter, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/PalmdaleCountsChallenge.

Residents may fill out a Census form online at my2020census.gov, by phone in English at 844-330-2020 or in Spanish at 844-468-2020, or by mail by sending back the questionnaire mailed out to household to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 100 Logistics Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47144.

Mandated by the Constitution, every 10 years America comes together to count every resident in the United States. The Census tallies the nation’s population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support vital programs for states, counties and communities — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.

“This is your last chance to be eligible for our grand prize drawing,” said Palmdale’s Management Analyst II Nardy Lopez. “Even if you’ve already registered your Census, you can still enter our contest by sending your Census Confirmation number to our website www.cityofpalmdale.org/PalmdaleCountsChallenge. If you don’t have your census number, you may call 844-330-2020 to talk to someone in English or in Spanish at 844-468-2020.”

For more information, call Nardy Lopez at 661/267-5177 or email nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

