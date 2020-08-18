Palmdale suspects arrested for “hot prowl” burglaries at 25+ homes in L.A., Ventura counties

PALMDALE – Authorities on Tuesday announced the arrests of three Palmdale men believed to be part of a “hot prowl” burglary crew that stole cash, jewelry and personal valuables worth nearly a half-million dollars from more than 25 homes in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Twenty-year-old Brooks Hall, 19-year-old Clarence Steele Jr., and 19-year-old Gerald Young were taken into custody during a search and arrest warrant operation conducted on July 31 and booked on multiple charges of residential burglary, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Hall was also booked for illegal possession of a high capacity magazine.

The men were arrested after a nine-month investigation into a string of burglaries occurring in the Antelope Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and Ventura County.

“Cash, jewelry and personal valuables worth nearly[half a] million dollars were stolen from over 25 homes. The suspects often utilized rental cars and vehicles with ‘paper license plates,'” the news release states.

“Several search and arrest warrants were served at three locations in the Antelope Valley on Friday morning, July 31… During this search operation, detectives arrested five adult suspects and recovered three illegally possessed firearms, one of which was equipped with a thirty round magazine,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Hall, Young and Steele remain in custody pending a September court date in connection with the burglaries. The two other suspects were not believed to be involved in the burglary spree, but were arrested for being felons in possession of firearms, according to the news release.

Investigators believe there might be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s department’s Major Crimes Bureau at brtf@lasd.org.

