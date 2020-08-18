AV Hospital receives “Gold Performance” award

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2020. The award reaffirms the hospital’s comprehensive Institute for Heart & Vascular Care (IHVC) as the leading source of cardiovascular care in the Antelope Valley.

Antelope Valley Hospital is one of only 60 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

“This does not come as surprise, it’s truly a testament to the staff here” said Dr. Sameh Gadallah, a cardiologist and medical director of the IHVC. “We do follow strictly all the guidelines from the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology, and this is a fruit of that and essentially doing a good job for our patients.”

Heart attacks are the leading cause of death in the United States, with 700,000 people dying annually of heart disease. More than eight million Americans visit hospitals each year with chest pain.

In order to receive the Chest Pain – MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award, Antelope Valley Hospital has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain – MI Registry for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019) and performed at the top level for specific performance measures.

As an accredited Chest Pain Center since 2015, Antelope Valley Hospital’s evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to cardiac patient care allows clinicians to reduce time to treatment during the critical early stages of a heart attack. Accredited facilities better monitor patients when it is not initially clear whether or not a patient is having a coronary event. Such monitoring ensures patients are neither sent home too early nor needlessly admitted.

As a recipient of the Chest Pain – MI Registry Gold Performance Award, Antelope Valley Hospital has met the rigorous goal of treating heart attack patients to the standards set forth by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–