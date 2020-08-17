Randy Bass is 2020’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest winner; poem stamped in concrete at Yellen Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Public Art Committee has selected a poem by Palmdale resident Randy Bass as the winning entry in the city’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest. The unveiling ceremony was held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Yellen Park.

As part of City’s Public Art program, entrants were asked to submit original compositions with the theme of “Census 2020: Everyone Counts” that were no more than 8 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.

The winning poem:

Everyone Counts

Shaping our future

Begins with Census 2020

Impacts our community

Embraces opportunity

Celebrates diversity

Brighter tomorrows

When everyone is counted

Honorable mention winners were Starla Knutson, Byron Pearce, Keyona Reznikova, George Roberts, Kristina Salazar, Alisha Semchuck, and Princess Virrey.

Previous “Walk on Words” winners are:

2013 – “What Beauty Holds Us Captive Here,” by Mary Denning; Poncitlán Square

2014 – “One Day” by Steven Brito; Palmdale Playhouse

2015 – “Summer Fun” by Ed Robinson; DryTown Water Park

2015 – “Everyone Has A Story to Tell” by Joan Enguita Willingham; Legacy Commons for Active Seniors

2016 – “Guardians Brave Let Palmdale Play” by Louis Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42

2016 – “Generations of Pioneers” by Mary Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42

2016 – Theme: Parks Make Life Better – by Mitchell Seyfer; Marie Kerr Park

2017 – Theme: Summer – by Tyler Farrell, Domenic Massari Park

2018 – Theme : Palmdale History – by Dana Schroer, Palmdale City Library

2019 – Theme: Neighborhoods – by Mike Adams, Courson Park

For information on Palmdale’s Public Art Committee, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–