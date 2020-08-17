Randy Bass is 2020’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest winner; poem stamped in concrete at Yellen Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Public Art Committee has selected a poem by Palmdale resident Randy Bass as the winning entry in the city’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest. The unveiling ceremony was held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Yellen Park.
As part of City’s Public Art program, entrants were asked to submit original compositions with the theme of “Census 2020: Everyone Counts” that were no more than 8 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.
The winning poem:
Everyone Counts
Shaping our future
Begins with Census 2020
Impacts our community
Embraces opportunity
Celebrates diversity
Brighter tomorrows
When everyone is counted
Honorable mention winners were Starla Knutson, Byron Pearce, Keyona Reznikova, George Roberts, Kristina Salazar, Alisha Semchuck, and Princess Virrey.
Previous “Walk on Words” winners are:
- 2013 – “What Beauty Holds Us Captive Here,” by Mary Denning; Poncitlán Square
- 2014 – “One Day” by Steven Brito; Palmdale Playhouse
- 2015 – “Summer Fun” by Ed Robinson; DryTown Water Park
- 2015 – “Everyone Has A Story to Tell” by Joan Enguita Willingham; Legacy Commons for Active Seniors
- 2016 – “Guardians Brave Let Palmdale Play” by Louis Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42
- 2016 – “Generations of Pioneers” by Mary Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42
- 2016 – Theme: Parks Make Life Better – by Mitchell Seyfer; Marie Kerr Park
- 2017 – Theme: Summer – by Tyler Farrell, Domenic Massari Park
- 2018 – Theme : Palmdale History – by Dana Schroer, Palmdale City Library
- 2019 – Theme: Neighborhoods – by Mike Adams, Courson Park
For information on Palmdale’s Public Art Committee, call 661-267-5611.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
