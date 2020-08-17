More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Mosquitoes collected from a mosquito trap near Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard tested positive for West Nile virus recently, the third local West Nile virus detection for the 2020 season, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District

season.

“This detection of additional West Nile virus-positive mosquito samples reinforces the importance of keeping the mosquito population low,” said District Manager Cei Kratz. “The entire community will benefit from less mosquitoes and less chances of mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus.”

People bitten by an infected mosquito may develop West Nile fever and experience flu-like symptoms that can include fever, body aches, skin rash, and fatigue. In some people, West Nile fever can develop into a more serious form of the disease.

AVMVCD personnel will continue to conduct searches of the entire District to keep mosquito populations low and reduce the chances of residents getting ill. Kratz said.

The District is urging residents to do their part to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Check property for standing water and get rid of it.

When mosquitoes are active, use EPA registered insect repellents that contain one of these main ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535.

Make sure your screens on windows and doors are in good repair to avoid mosquitoes in the home.

Check around faucets. Irrigation systems and air conditioner units, and repair leaks or puddles that remain for several days.

Report stagnant pools and other backyard sources to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917.

Report dead birds by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473).

To stay up-to-date on new West Nile Virus activity in the Antelope Valley and any mosquito-related information visit our website at www.avmosquito.org or contact the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.]

–