Marijuana plants & firearms seized in Acton, 3 arrested

ACTON – A drug bust in Acton resulted in the arrest of three adults and the seizure of multiple firearms and 2,000 marijuana plants, authorities said.

It happened Thursday, Aug. 13, when the sheriff’s Marijuana Eradication Team and Palmdale-area deputies served a search warrant in the 32700 block of El Sastre Road in Acton, according to Lt. S. Aikin of the sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau.

Roughly 2,000 marijuana plants were found inside the location and an adjacent outdoor greenhouse, Aikin said.

” In addition to the plants, detectives recovered several rifles — many of which were assault-style rifles, along with over one dozen handguns, and approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition in various calibers,” Aikin said. “Along with these firearms, detectives recovered dozens of high capacity rifle, pistol, and drum style magazines.”

The three adults arrested in the case face “numerous drug and weapons-related charges,” the lieutenant said. No further information on incident was immediately available.

