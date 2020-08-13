“Generations” Art Exhibit winners announced

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the winners of its sixth annual Generations Juried Art Exhibition.

Due to current COVID-19 health order guidelines, the exhibit is being presented virtually at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com now through Sept. 24.

The winners are:

17 years and younger category: first place “Grass Fields and Snowy Peaks,” Jaden Perry; second place “Dreamy Waves,” Sophie Mortimer; third place “Train to Everywhere,” Saul Ignacio; honorable mention “Barsik as a Pusheen,” Julia Barnes; “Rainbow Dragon Wolf,” Kaylee Smith; “Pegasus Foal” Veronica Barnes; and “Quetzalcoatl” Yoltic Vergara.

In the 18 to 54-year category: first place “African Queen,” Brianna Jefferson; second place “Wrinkles,” Hansel Ignacio; third place “Mando & the Child,” Pepe Melan; honorable mention “Abstract Painting,” Liz Franco; “Grow Wings & Fly,” Maria G. Suguitan-Ignacio; “Summer 2020,” Olesya Konovalova; and “Golden Moonlight,” Raisa Arellano.

In the 55 and older category: first place “Journeys,” Teddi Bandt; second place “Bob & Bingo” Debra Schneider; third place “Hawk in Flight,” John Massaro; honorable mention “My Old Work Shoes,” Albert Miller; “Jimi,” Ernest Broaden; “American Proud,” Mike Schneider; and “Power of Flowers,” Piedad Stone.

The Generations art contest was established to encourage and inspire artists through the generations, combining the next generation of artists with existing artists in the community.

–