LANCASTER – If you recognize this man then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.
The suspect is wanted for vandalism.
He is accused of vandalizing a vehicle.
Anyone with information on the identity or location os this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Roberts at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
–
1 comment for "Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected vandal"
Ya’ll Pathetic says
See how none of the same people who complain about something like this isn’t here because this dude is white LOL