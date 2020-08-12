Have ‘Coffee with the Captain’ this Friday

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Captain Todd Weber is inviting local residents to a virtual “Coffee with the Captain,” starting at 10 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 14, on Facebook Live.

Weber will be available to answer any questions residents might have concerning public safety in Lancaster.

“Joining Captain Weber will be Detective Reader who will share information on commercial burglaries, including storage unit safety tips, and a school resource deputy to speak on back to (online)school safety,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“No preregistration is needed. Hit the LIKE button on the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station page, log on the day of the event and join us LIVE,” the news release continues.

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Facebook page is located at: https://www.facebook.com/LancasterSheriffsStation.

Questions will be answered as they are presented live on the day of the event. Attendees may also submit questions in advance by emailing mavillal@lasd.org.

