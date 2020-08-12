“Extreme heat warning” issued for the Antelope Valley

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an Extreme Heat Warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Antelope Valley from Thursday, Aug. 13, to Monday, Aug. 17.

Health officials are reminding everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer.

Public Health offers the following recommendations during high-temperature days:

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and bring a hat or umbrella with you.

Cars get very hot. Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke, and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.

Avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes; this means avoiding contact with others while you work out.

Check on those at risk, like those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” Davis said.

“It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels,” Davis added.

Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of free cooling centers around LA County. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

