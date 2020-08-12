Brush fire quickly scorches 10,000 acres in Lake Hughes, prompting evacuations [updated]

LAKE HUGHES – A fast-moving brush fire quickly scorched at least 10,000 acres of brush in the Lake Hughes area Wednesday, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The Lake Fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, near North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, according to Marvin Lim of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was battling the blaze with Angeles National Forest crews.

The fire had a “rapid rate of spread,” and the ANF and county fire departments called in second-alarm responses.

By 4:30 p.m., the flames had burned 400 acres, and officials said the fire had the potential to burn 1,000 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. That quickly changed an hour later, when the flames exploded across an estimated 10,000 acres, with no containment.

The fire was entirely on federal land as of 6:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The sheriff’s department issued mandatory evacuation orders affecting at least 100 homes, and an evacuation center was set up for displaced residents at Highland High School in Palmdale.

By 7:15 p.m., the flames had jumped Pine Canyon Road, two miles west of Lake Hughes Road, and shortly after, flames were seen on aerial footage burning what appeared to be homes in the area.

ABC7 reported at 7:20 p.m. that homes had started to burn in the fire.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story was revised from 6,000 to 10,000 acres to reflect the current state of the fire.

