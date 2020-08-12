America’s Job Center to Hold Virtual Recruitment

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual recruitment for a company seeking assembly production workers.

Candidates must be able to work overtime and weekends, have reliable transportation, pass pre-employment drug screening, and lift 50 lbs. Requirements include Right-To-Work documents, a valid driver’s license or identification card, and a valid Social Security card.

Must have ability to: prepare work to be accomplished by studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications, parts lists and gathering parts, tools and materials; position parts and subassemblies by using templates or reading measurements; assemble components by examining connections for correct fit, fastening parts and subassemblies; verify specifications by measuring completed components; resolve assembly problems by altering dimensions to meet specifications, notifying supervisor to obtain additional resources; and keep equipment operational by completing preventive maintenance requirements, following instructions, and troubleshooting malfunctions.

Candidates must be registered with CALJOBS. Email resumes to AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

The deadline for resumes is Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. Interview details to follow. Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, all candidates must have completed resumes that match the position.

For more information, please contact dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-405-8739.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

