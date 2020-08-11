Man killed in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – An altercation between two men in Palmdale led to a fatal shooting Monday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 8:49 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in the 38200 block of Division Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Homicide Detectives have learned that a Palmdale resident was involved in an altercation and assaulted by a male adult at the location. The male left and returned a short time later with at least one additional male adult. At this time, the homeowner fired at least one round, striking the victim,” the news release states.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification but he was a Hispanic man in his 30s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“The resident [homeowner] remained at the location and is cooperating with detectives. Investigators are continuing to conduct interviews and are seeking witnesses to the incident,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials did not release any more information on the status of the alleged shooter.

