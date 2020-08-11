America’s Job Center to host layoff/furlough support orientation

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host free virtual layoff/furlough support orientations on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. as part of the Los Angeles County Rapid Response program.

The orientations are designed to help recently laid-off employees get aligned with services they may need to navigate a layoff/furlough.

Experts from unemployment insurance, Covered CA, the Department of Labor, Employment Development Department (EDD), as well as a financial advisor will be available to answer questions and provide information.

To register for the Wednesday, Aug. 12 session at 1 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/layofffurlough-supportorientation-tickets-115538136677.

To register for the Thursday, Aug. 13 session at 2 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/2YGncsV.

For more information, email Kyndra Kinnard at kkinnard@jvs-socal.org, call 818-267-7775, or visit www.jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–