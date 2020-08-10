Three stabbed at Lancaster birthday party, one arrested

LANCASTER – Three people suffered stab wounds Saturday night during a fight at a birthday party in Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. in the 43800 block of Gillan Avenue, said Lt. Jonathan Hoyt of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

One person attending the party became upset, which led to the fight and the stabbing of two men and one woman, Hoyt said.

The suspect was beaten up and left the home but was found nearby by deputies and arrested.

None of the stab wounds was life-threatening but the victims required transport to a hospital for treatment, sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect’s name was not released.

