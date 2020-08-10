Round 4 Winners Announced in Palmdale Census Contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the Round 4 Winners in the 2020 Census Palmdale Counts Challenge Contest, where participants register their Census confirmation number for the chance to win up to $1,000 in prizes.

The winners were Elaine Budnick, Cherina Kline, Christina Bonomo, and Pamela Strand. Each received a $200 gift card to a local grocery store.

The fourth round of drawings was held live on social media on Monday, Aug. 10, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, and Councilmember Austin Bishop pulling the winning names. Previous winners include Angela Garcia, Denny Ferrassoli, Jose Carrillo, Jeannine Delude, Erica Dahlquist, Julie Holm, Thomas Mastin, Marina Henriquez, Amy Delude, Cynthia Vargas, Nancy Cardena, and Anthony Crimi.

The next drawing is set for Monday, Aug. 17, and the final drawing is set for Monday, Aug. 24. The drawings will consist of four winners per week, with one winner per City Council district. On week six, all entries from each district will be combined and one winner will be selected for the final prize of $1,000. The prizes consist of gift cards from local grocery stores.

To participate, Palmdale households need to complete their Census form and enter their Census confirmation number by completing the Palmdale Counts Challenge form. For complete details and to enter, please visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/PalmdaleCountsChallenge.

Residents may fill out a Census form online at my2020census.gov, by phone in English at 844-330-2020 or in Spanish at 844-468-2020, or by mail by sending back the questionnaire mailed out to household to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 100 Logistics Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47144.

Mandated by the Constitution, every 10 years America comes together to count every resident in the United States. The Census tallies the nation’s population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support vital programs for states, counties and communities — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.

“Last Monday, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that Sept. 30, is the new deadline to respond to the 2020 Census, which is a month sooner than previously planned,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “A shortened window for census participation drastically increases the risk of fewer Palmdale residents being counted, which will result in a reduced funding for many vital programs for our community, such as SAVES, school lunches, job training programs, CalFresh, Medi-Cal, Medicaid, nutrition programs, housing assistance, highways, education, and much more. So, please, make sure you are counted so that we receive the funds needed to sustain our community.”

For more information, call Nardy Lopez at 661-267-5177 or email nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

