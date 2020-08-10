Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Mosquitoes collected recently from a trap in Palmdale tested positive for West Nile virus, authorities announced Monday.

The trap was near 25th Street East and Avenue R-8, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District, which also announced on July 30 that mosquito samples in Lancaster had tested positive for West Nile virus. The Lancaster mosquito trap was near 15th Street West and Avenue K.

“West Nile positive mosquito samples are another important reminder that West Nile Virus is active in the Antelope Valley and that residents need to be vigilant about taking personal protective measures,” said District Manager Cei Kratz.

AVMVCD personnel will continue to conduct intensive searches of the entire District to keep mosquito populations low and reduce the chances of residents getting ill. This includes following up with residents who have been identified as having unmaintained swimming pools. The District monitors pools to ensure they are either clean and maintained or completely dry. Reducing these major mosquito breeding sources means reducing the mosquito population.

“This process remains a vital part of our mosquito control efforts, especially now with an additional detection of West Nile virus this 2020 season,” said Brenna Bates-Grubb, Community Outreach Specialist for the AVMVCD. “It makes the need for residents to do their part that much more urgent.”

People bitten by an infected mosquito may develop West Nile fever and experience flu-like symptoms that can include fever, body aches, skin rash, and fatigue. In some people, West Nile fever can develop into a more serious form of the disease.

The District advises residents to do their part to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Check property for standing water and get rid of it.

When mosquitoes are active, use EPA registered insect repellents that contain one of these main ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535.

Make sure your screens on windows and doors are in good repair to avoid mosquitoes in the home.

Check around faucets and air conditioner units, and repair leaks or puddles that remain for several days.

Report stagnant pools and other backyard sources to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917.

Report dead birds by calling 877-WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473).

To stay up-to-date on new West Nile Virus activity in the Antelope Valley, visit www.avmosquito.org or call the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.]

