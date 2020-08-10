Man bites off part of another man’s finger in dispute in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A dispute at a Palmdale motel late Saturday night led one man to bite off part of the finger of another man, authorities said.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the E-Z 8 Motel at 430 W. Palmdale Boulevard, said Lt. J. Rhea of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The dispute may have involved a woman, Rhea said.

Paramedics took the victim to Palmdale Regional Medical Center and the other man was arrested on suspicion of felony assault, the lieutenant said.

No names were released in connection to the incident.

